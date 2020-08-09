Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBH. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 381,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth about $553,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $15.43 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

