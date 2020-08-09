Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Down to $35.03

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.27, but opened at $35.03. Nikola shares last traded at $36.98, with a volume of 349,455 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKLA. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.17.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 176.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nikola Corporation will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 5,000,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,850,000.00. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth $533,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth $407,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit