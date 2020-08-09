Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Down to $35.03

Shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.27, but opened at $35.03. Nikola shares last traded at $36.98, with a volume of 349,455 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKLA. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.17.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 176.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nikola Corporation will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 5,000,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,850,000.00. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth $533,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth $407,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

