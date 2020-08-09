Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Now Covered by Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,848. Nkarta has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $58.69.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 833,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

