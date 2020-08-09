Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 546,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.
Shares of Open Text stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Open Text has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $47.85.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.36 million. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTEX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.