Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 546,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Open Text has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.36 million. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,283,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $723,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTEX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

