Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 505,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $141,827.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,457.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 36,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $769.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.81. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.63 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLAB. ValuEngine raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

