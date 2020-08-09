Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Short Interest Down 8.8% in July

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.91.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD opened at $104.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average is $99.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.74. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In related news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $274,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,470.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.