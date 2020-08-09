Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Gap Down to $8.12

Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.02, but opened at $8.12. Plains GP shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 76,879 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.30.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

