Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 44,233 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $1,350,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,308 shares of company stock worth $5,722,630 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.37. 20,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $154.48. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.58.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

