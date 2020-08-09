Probity Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of ACC stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $34.91. 26,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,771. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.47). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.