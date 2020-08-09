Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Short Interest Down 8.8% in July

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,340,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 11,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NYSE:PRU opened at $67.96 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.18.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,633,000 after buying an additional 1,927,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,617,000 after purchasing an additional 244,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,660,000 after purchasing an additional 93,365 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,750,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,861,000 after purchasing an additional 88,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,003,000 after purchasing an additional 204,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.