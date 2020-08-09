Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 46.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 80.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 37.8% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVS. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

NVS opened at $82.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.03. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $189.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

