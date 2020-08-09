Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,236 Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $231.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.51. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $231.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

