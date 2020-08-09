Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,400 Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 252,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 21,926 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 24.0% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 72,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.41. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 20.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

