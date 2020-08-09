Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $253,000 in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $298,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 821,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,883,000 after purchasing an additional 197,129 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,525,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,761,000 after buying an additional 381,500 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:O opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.90. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.2335 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

