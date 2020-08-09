Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $268,000 in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the first quarter worth $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000.

NYSEARCA:DDM opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $59.63.

