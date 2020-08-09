Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,954 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $11.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

