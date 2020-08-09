Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $276,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $182.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.82. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.23.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

