Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $280,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $1,040,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after buying an additional 301,470 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 94,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 372.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $79.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average is $72.30. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $81.75.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

