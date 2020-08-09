Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

XBI opened at $113.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.21. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $121.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

