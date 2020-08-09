Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 99.9% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

Shares of GE opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

