Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 31.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,890 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,844 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 74.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,439,000 after purchasing an additional 647,674 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 378,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,897,000 after buying an additional 311,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in ServiceNow by 242.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 410,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,710,000 after buying an additional 290,801 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOW opened at $431.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $420.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.99. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $454.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.85.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $206,497.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $663,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,210,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,387 shares of company stock valued at $46,115,984. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

