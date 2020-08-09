Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of NEAR opened at $50.09 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66.

