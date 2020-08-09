Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

