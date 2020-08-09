Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Oracle by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,851 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.4% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 25,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $221,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 286,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after buying an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Argus downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

