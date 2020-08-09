Royal Bank of Canada Raises Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GMICF) Price Target to $36.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GMICF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GMICF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Home Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of GMICF stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55.

