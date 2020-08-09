Stantec (TSE:STN) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.85

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$44.85 and last traded at C$43.91, with a volume of 219330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Stantec and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.45.

Get Stantec alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$42.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.25.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.4300001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$82,687.00. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.01, for a total value of C$1,720,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,698,628.74. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $1,907,239 in the last quarter.

Stantec Company Profile (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.