Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Shares Gap Up to $0.30

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.30. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 235,516 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNSS. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $33.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNSS. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,254,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,038 shares during the period. Burrage Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 134,358 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

