T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Gap Up to $1.69

Shares of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.69. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 100,025 shares traded.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

The firm has a market cap of $197.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 2,732.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 101,106 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 660.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 138,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 120,575 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 519,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 142,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

