TD Securities Boosts Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to $25.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finning International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of FINGF opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. Finning International has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $19.53.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.