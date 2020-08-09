TD Securities Raises Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target to $24.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GBNXF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $18.32 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

