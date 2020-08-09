TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.
TPG Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. TPG Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 87.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.5%.
Shares of TSLX traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $17.82. 7,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.67.
In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,000 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLX. ValuEngine cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.
TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile
TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
