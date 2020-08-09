TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

TPG Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. TPG Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 87.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.5%.

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of TSLX traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $17.82. 7,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.67.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.29 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,000 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLX. ValuEngine cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.