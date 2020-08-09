Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) rose 11.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.48, approximately 27,094,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 28,628,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Several analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $2.00 to $1.45 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.24.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Transocean by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 42,752,604 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $49,593,000 after acquiring an additional 16,638,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Transocean by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,932,229 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Transocean by 369.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,575,492 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after buying an additional 11,471,457 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 13,961,593 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after buying an additional 2,805,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Transocean by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,071,246 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after buying an additional 2,135,587 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

