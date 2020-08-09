Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) rose 11.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.48, approximately 27,094,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 28,628,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.
Several analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $2.00 to $1.45 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.24.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.
