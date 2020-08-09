Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on October 2nd

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 84.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Uniti Group has a dividend payout ratio of 3,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Shares of UNIT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.11. 35,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,110. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $266.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.85 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNIT shares. BidaskClub cut Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James upgraded Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

