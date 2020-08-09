Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $74.46 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.46.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,599,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,569,422,000 after acquiring an additional 998,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,007 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,817,000 after buying an additional 1,240,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,603,000 after buying an additional 1,276,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.80. 151,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,258,812. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

