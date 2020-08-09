Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Shares Gap Down to $20.15

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.21, but opened at $20.15. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 292,772 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger acquired 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,445 shares in the company, valued at $690,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 20,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $309,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,357 shares of company stock worth $239,261 and sold 34,280,000 shares worth $516,012,500.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 64.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

About Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

