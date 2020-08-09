Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VNO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.39. 40,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,028. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.17. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $150,106,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 197.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,531,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,932 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $47,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 43.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,681,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,265,000 after purchasing an additional 511,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,017.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 517,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 493,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

