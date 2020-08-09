Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $321.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $260.00 to $321.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on W. Cfra raised shares of Wayfair to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wayfair from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $213.63.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of W stock opened at $309.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.63 and a 200-day moving average of $136.66. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $323.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 3.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven Conine sold 51,737 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $15,710,974.79. Insiders have sold a total of 158,543 shares of company stock valued at $43,930,211 over the last ninety days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 521.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.