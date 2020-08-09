Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Gap Down to $24.41

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.07, but opened at $24.41. Weight Watchers International shares last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 27,988 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WW shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Weight Watchers International from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Weight Watchers International from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.53.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.13 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. Weight Watchers International’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weight Watchers International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 170,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $4,317,758.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,557,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,435,169.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 757,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,463,937. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

