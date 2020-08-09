Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on September 30th

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th.

Weyco Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

NASDAQ:WEYS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.90. 168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 6.60. Weyco Group has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.