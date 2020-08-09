Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Yamana Gold also posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AUY shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 77.6% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,165,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 509,146 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 31.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,939,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,596 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 22.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 132,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 19.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 39,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AUY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.73. 960,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,267,656. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

