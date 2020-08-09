Zacks: Analysts Expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Rayonier posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE RYN traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.70. 25,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,130. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 234.78%.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes purchased 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,014.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,926.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 198,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

