Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.12 EPS

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.80) by $2.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Earnings History for Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit