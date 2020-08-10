Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.12 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.80) by $2.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

