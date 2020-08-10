Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.52% and a negative return on equity of 7,758.65%.

ADMS opened at $3.78 on Friday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADMS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.59.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

