Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 94.94%.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AERI. Mizuho upped their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

