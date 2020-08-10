AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AEZS opened at $0.50 on Friday. AEterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

About AEterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

