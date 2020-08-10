Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AGEN stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $642.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Corp Incyte sold 214,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $783,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,114,888 shares in the company, valued at $62,640,490.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 781,900 shares of company stock worth $2,847,418. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

