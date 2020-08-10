Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
AGEN stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $642.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.94.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.
About Agenus
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.
