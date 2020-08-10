Alliance Global Partners Increases ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Price Target to $12.50

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $9.50 to $12.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ExOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of XONE opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.37. ExOne has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. ExOne had a negative net margin of 24.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExOne will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ExOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ExOne during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ExOne by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,635,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 23,713 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ExOne by 1,085.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ExOne by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,635,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 23,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

