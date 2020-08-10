Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Short Interest Update

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 890,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Amdocs by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 3,402.6% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $61.89 on Friday. Amdocs has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.97.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

