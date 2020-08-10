AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.
Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $34.02.
In other AssetMark Financial news, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 5,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $130,531.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,058,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,550,766.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $226,066.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,690.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,917 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,632. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
