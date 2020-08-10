AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $34.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 5,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $130,531.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,058,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,550,766.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $226,066.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,690.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,917 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,632. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.