Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Issues Earnings Results

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AVRO opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $594.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.65. Avrobio has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $29.32.

AVRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avrobio from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Avrobio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

